Culinary Compass: Godrej Food Trends Report Charts the Course for 2024's Food Landscape

Godrej Vikhroli Cucina- a curated, brand-agnostic, owned media platform- hosted a star-studded launch for the highly anticipated Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 at the glamorous Godrej L'Affaire 2024. The report, under the theme 'Provenance', explores the rich tapestry of India's food culture, delving into the diverse origins of ingredients and India's culinary practices. Tanya Dubash - Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Limited, unveiled the seventh edition of the report, sparking curiosity among food enthusiasts like Malaika Arora who were present to discover the fascinating trends shaping the future of food.

The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 convened over 190 thought leaders from diverse culinary backgrounds, including celebrity chefs, bloggers, and nutritionists who shared their insights on the comprehensive trends cited in the report.

In an ever-evolving culinary landscape, the theme of Provenance signifies the exploration and amplification of the depth and diversity of Indian cuisine, it not only connects us to the origins of our food but also highlights the need for sustainable practices that preserve our culinary heritage. The report also throws light on conscientious eaters who seek transparency and authenticity and gravitate towards products that champion the values embedded in their journey from farm to plate.

Commenting on the 2024 edition of the report, Tanya Dubash - Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, said, ''The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 marks another milestone in our quest to spark conversations and identify trends in the food industry. Consumers are getting savvier about their diets, focusing on mindful nutrition. With a focus on Provenance, this edition celebrates India's rich culinary heritage and invites readers to explore the myriad flavours and cultures that define our nation. I am confident that readers will be captivated by the depth and diversity of insights offered within this edition, further solidifying India's position as a global leader in the realm of food and gastronomy.'' Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, Managing Director of Perfect Bite Consulting and Curating Editor of the Godrej Food Trends Report, sets the stage for the 2024 edition: ''As we launch the 2024 edition, we continue to witness India's emergence as a global culinary powerhouse, rooted in the theme of Provenance. In India, provenance is guiding our most relevant conversations around food. This interest in provenance is also translating into real growth for the F&B industry. The traditional plate, once dictated primarily by seasonality and local bounty, is now being driven by a quest for flavour. I am optimistic that the Indian food industry will prove to be a benchmark for empowerment and innovation in the years to come. Just as each dish in a multi-course meal tells a story, each section of the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 invites readers to savour the insights and flavours of our diverse food culture.'' Some key insights from the Godrej Foods Trends Report 2024 are : • Authentic cuisine will drive travel experiences: Consumers will seek to enrich their travels through authentic culinary encounters such as bespoke dining experiences, market and city food walks, edible souvenirs and more.

• Bespoke cocktails will raise the bar: The beverage segment will meet this demand with signature offerings inspired by unusual local ingredients and techniques.

• Chocolate will become a sophisticated affair: Indian chocolatiers are increasingly showcasing the unique nuances of Provenance by artfully combining local grown, high-quality, cacao beans with Indian ingredients never used in chocolate.

• K-food will become mainstream: Korean culture has been garnering a cult following, through sustained initiatives in cultural diplomacy. With its bold flavours and diverse dishes, Korean food will capture mainstream sensibilities.

• Ghee will rise again: From health-conscious millennials to flavour-driven foodies, ghee's natural goodness, its traditional link to Ayurveda, and its perceived ability to enhance digestion, will all contribute to its renewed appeal as a healthy kitchen staple in 2024.

• Women in food will be in spotlight: 2024 will illuminate the pivotal role women have played in the culinary landscape of India. From regional custodians to food entrepreneurs, chefs, bartenders and brewers, women will finally get due recognition for their contribution to shaping Indian gastronomy.

''India's soft power is our cuisine and its sheer diversity, and the power of our history, plurality, and continuity. So, I am happy to see it finally valued for being authentic and unapologetically true to itself. For the longest time, we have been carpet-bombed with a generalized idea of Indian food defined by political boundaries. But whatever prism you use to break it down by, the context for regional cuisines will always be the geography, agriculture, climate, and culture of a place,'' shares Celebrity Chef Ajay Chopra.

Since its inception in 2018, the Godrej Food Trends Report has emerged as one of the most credible platforms on themes that significantly impact the food industry each year. Over its existence, the report has drawn on insights from over 1500 experts and thought leaders from food, beverage, and allied industries spanning across industry verticals and geographies. Through a celebration of Provenance, the 2024 report sets the stage for a renaissance in Indian cuisine, where tradition meets innovation to create a tapestry of flavours that captivates the senses.

Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 is available for download at www.vikhrolicucina.com . About Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Godrej Vikhroli Cucina is the owned media platform by Godrej Industries platform for food brands, writers, chefs, influencers, bloggers, food lovers, and others to engage, network, and collaborate. The genesis of Vikhroli Cucina was the result of the Godrej vision to bring all its brands operating in the food category together.

