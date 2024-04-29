Left Menu

Ondine Achampong's Paris Olympics Dream Marred by ACL Tear

Top British gymnast Ondine Achampong says she feels devastated after suffering an ACL tear that should rule her out of competing at the Paris Olympics.The 20-year-old Achampong, who was part of the British womens team that took silver at the world championships in 2022, posted a message on social media on Monday saying she sustained the injury during a competition ahead of the European championships.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:26 IST
Ondine Achampong's Paris Olympics Dream Marred by ACL Tear
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Top British gymnast Ondine Achampong says she feels ''devastated'' after suffering an ACL tear that should rule her out of competing at the Paris Olympics.

The 20-year-old Achampong, who was part of the British women's team that took silver at the world championships in 2022, posted a message on social media on Monday saying she sustained the injury during a competition ahead of the European championships. :I landed a bar dismount at one of our final control competitions at Lilleshall and following an MRI scan, it was discovered that I've torn my ACL,'' she wrote. ''I feel devastated. My competition preparation has been so positive all year and I really felt as ready as I could possibly be leading up to this summer.'' Recovery from a torn ACL can take up to a year. Artistic gymnastics at the Paris Olympics start on July 27.

Achampong recently won four gold medals at the British championships.

The European championships take place in Rimini, Italy from May 2-5. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024