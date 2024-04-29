Ondine Achampong's Paris Olympics Dream Marred by ACL Tear

Top British gymnast Ondine Achampong says she feels ''devastated'' after suffering an ACL tear that should rule her out of competing at the Paris Olympics.

The 20-year-old Achampong, who was part of the British women's team that took silver at the world championships in 2022, posted a message on social media on Monday saying she sustained the injury during a competition ahead of the European championships. :I landed a bar dismount at one of our final control competitions at Lilleshall and following an MRI scan, it was discovered that I've torn my ACL,'' she wrote. ''I feel devastated. My competition preparation has been so positive all year and I really felt as ready as I could possibly be leading up to this summer.'' Recovery from a torn ACL can take up to a year. Artistic gymnastics at the Paris Olympics start on July 27.

Achampong recently won four gold medals at the British championships.

The European championships take place in Rimini, Italy from May 2-5. AP SSC SSC

