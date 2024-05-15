Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Basketball-Sun cool Fever in Clark's WNBA debut

The Connecticut Sun dimmed the spotlight on Caitlin Clark in her Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) debut on Tuesday, as All-Star DeWanna Bonner put up 20 points at home to beat the Indiana Fever 92-71. Clark's sharpshooting abilities made her appointment viewing in the final year of her collegiate career, and a sold-out crowd piled into Mohegan Sun Arena to watch her first regular-season game in the professional ranks.

Boxing-Ring announcer quits after backlash to wrong winner call

The American ring announcer who called out the wrong winner after a women's WBA title fight in Australia last weekend is quitting the role after receiving a torrent of abuse on social media. Dan Hennessey mistakenly announced England's Nina Hughes as the winner of her WBA bantamweight bout against Cherneka Johnson on the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko's fight against George Kambosos Jr in Perth on Sunday.

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert fined $75K for 'money gesture'

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for making what it called "an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture." The NBA said in its announcement that Gobert's gesture -- known as the "money gesture" -- "questions the integrity of the league and its game officials." The NBA also noted Gobert's previous history of improper conduct toward game officials.

Tennis-Serena Williams to host 2024 ESPYs in July

Tennis great Serena Williams will host the 2024 ESPYs in July, ESPN announced on Tuesday. The 23-times Grand Slam champion, who retired after the 2022 U.S. Open and is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, will take the stage July 11 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Tiger Woods says body 'OK' ahead of his third PGA at Valhalla

Tiger Woods has returned to compete at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., for a third time, with this week's PGA Championship destined to land somewhere in the middle of where his first two ended. In 2000, Woods authored one of his more memorable major titles when he outlasted Bob May in a final-round duel that included a three-hole playoff.

Browns S Rodney McLeod to retire after 2024 season

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod said he plans to retire following the 2024 NFL season. McLeod, who turns 34 in June, missed the last seven games of the 2023 campaign with a biceps injury.

MLB roundup: Guardians blank slumping Rangers

Jose Ramirez went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and five Cleveland pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Guardians handed the slumping Texas Rangers a fourth straight loss, prevailing 7-0 on Monday night in Arlington, Texas. Ramirez had a pair of two-run singles, walked twice and stole two bases, and Andres Gimenez and Brayan Rocchio each had two hits and two runs for Cleveland.

MLB roundup: Phillies' Aaron Nola blanks Mets

Aaron Nola retired the first 15 batters he faced on his way to a dominant four-hitter, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-0 win over the host New York Mets on Tuesday. The Phillies won for the 22nd time in 27 games and became the first team in the majors to reach 30 victories this season. Nola (5-2) struck out eight and walked none en route to his sixth career complete game. Alec Bohm drove in two runs.

Basketball-Clark ready to shake off disappointing debut defeat

Caitlin Clark is ready to put her WNBA debut in the rear view mirror, after an uneasy start saw the Connecticut Sun wallop her Indiana Fever on the road 92-71 on Tuesday. The six-foot sharpshooter said she expected a tough test when she was selected first in the draft last month and got just that at Mohegan Sun Arena as the Sun held her scoreless until midway through the second quarter.

Thunder set to push Mavericks to brink of elimination

Top-seeded and playing like it again, the Oklahoma City Thunder have stacked the odds in their favor as they head into Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series Wednesday against the visiting Dallas Mavericks. With a 100-96 victory in Game 4 Monday, the Thunder have evened the series at two games. And with two of the next three potential games at Oklahoma City, the Thunder can once again see a path forward to their first Western Conference final since 2016.

