Lily Gladstone returns to Cannes as jury member

Lily Gladstone, the first Native American woman to be nominated for an Oscar, will return to this year's Cannes Film Festival as a member of the nine-strong main jury, organizers said on Monday. Gladstone got her Academy Award nomination and won a Golden Globe award for the Martin Scorsese drama "Killers of the Flower Moon", which premiered at Cannes last May.

Greta Gerwig, who packed theatres with the movie phenomenon "Barbie", had already been announced as jury president. Gerwig and Gladstone will be joined by Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, who was nominated for a Golden Globe and Oscar for 2018's "Capernaum", and Turkish screenwriter Ebru Ceylan, who co-wrote 2014 Palme d'Or winner "Winter Sleep".

French actors Omar Sy, recently seen in "Lupin", and Eva Green, who has alternated between Hollywood films such as "Casino Royale" and concept flicks like "Proxima", are also members. Spanish filmmaker Juan Antonio Bayona, another Oscar nominee for "Society of the Snow", Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, known for "World War Z", and Japanese director and 2018 Palme d'Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda round out the nine on the jury.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 14-25. Twenty-two films are currently in competition for the top prize, including entries by directors such as Francis Ford Coppola, David Cronenberg and Yorgos Lanthimos.

