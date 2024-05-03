Left Menu

'Sunny Sanskari' Oberoi Joins Varun and Jahnvi's 'Tulsi Kumari'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoors upcoming movie Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari has added Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi to the cast.Also starring Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, the romantic-comedy is written and directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 12:06 IST
'Sunny Sanskari' Oberoi Joins Varun and Jahnvi's 'Tulsi Kumari'
  • Country:
  • India

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie "Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari" has added ''Fighter'' actor Akshay Oberoi to the cast.

Also starring Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, the romantic-comedy is written and directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan of ''Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'' and ''Badrinath Ki Dulhania'' fame. Oberoi, who currently features in season two of the acclaimed series "The Broken News", said "Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari" presents a fantastic opportunity for him as an actor.

"Working with such talented co-stars like Varun, Janhvi, and Sanya is incredibly exciting. I'm eager for audiences to enjoy the blend of humor and romance we're bringing to the screen. This film is set to be a memorable one!," the actor said in a statement.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, "Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari" will be released in theatres on April 25, 2025. The movie will reunite Dhawan and Kapoor, who most recently worked together for Nitesh Tiwari's relationship drama ''Bawaal''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024