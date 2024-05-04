'Panchayat' Season 3 Set to Launch: Chandan Roy Teases Exciting New Adventures

Amazon Prime Video has officially set the release date for the third season of the beloved series 'Panchayat', which will premiere on May 28. The announcement comes after a unique three-day interactive campaign involving virtual lauki plucking that finally revealed the much-anticipated date. This creative approach to the announcement has stirred considerable excitement among fans, evident from the spirited discussions and comments on social media platforms.

'Panchayat' has captivated audiences with its humorous yet poignant portrayal of rural life through the eyes of city-bred Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar, who is known for his character Jeetu Bhaiya. The series, which unfolds in the village of Phulera, dives into the dynamics of the local panchayat (village council) where Abhishek serves as an administrative secretary.

As the third season gears up for its release, actor Chandan Roy, who stars as the endearing office assistant, shared insights into what fans can expect: “The upcoming season is loaded with crazy adventures that will entertain and surprise the audience, diving deeper into the quirky yet relatable aspects of village life.”

The show's success is attributed to its stellar cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and Sanvikaa, all reprising their roles. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra with writing by Chandan Kumar, the series is celebrated for its sharp satirical narratives and deep cultural insights.

Chandan Roy also provided a glimpse into his professional journey, discussing his next project, 'Tirich: Portrait of a Dying Man'. This upcoming film, based on Uday Prakash’s acclaimed Hindi short story, revolves around a profound father-son relationship and features magical realism. Directed by Sanjeev K Jha, the project is still in the early stages of development. Roy expressed his enthusiasm about playing a lead role that harks back to his reading days and offers a departure from his past characters.

Roy’s commitment to artistic diversity and his deliberate choice of roles that resonate emotionally reflect his dedication to his craft, as he consciously avoids being typecast by selecting projects that challenge and fulfill him artistically rather than just financially.

As 'Panchayat' prepares to return, the series promises to bring more laughter, drama, and heartfelt stories from the heart of rural India, making it a must-watch for fans of authentic Indian storytelling.

