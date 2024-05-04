Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Inspired by 'The Crown', new series explores Gandhi's early life

The years of Mahatma Gandhi when he was a shy young man who had yet to become the revered father of a nation are being brought back to life in a historic London pub and other British venues for a new television series. The producers plan a three-season series based on historian Ramachandra Guha's biographical books "Gandhi Before India" and "Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World".

Europapa or Baby Lasagna? Contestants to look out for at Eurovision 2024

The Eurovision Song Contest, a music kitsch-fest watched by some 200 million people, kicks off in Malmö, Sweden on Sunday with its "turquoise carpet" gala, in what fans say is a wide-open year with half a dozen countries having a shot at the title. Bookmakers have Croatia, Switzerland and Ukraine as the top three favourites to win, while streaming data from Spotify suggests a strong chance for the Netherlands, Italy or host nation Sweden.

Israel issues Sweden Eurovision travel warning amid planned protests

Planned protests against Israel taking part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest have made members of the Jewish community in Swedish host city Malmo anxious and prompted an Israeli warning against travelling to the event. Sweden has promised a dazzling show from May 7-11, but it will take place amid demonstrations over Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip, triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Biden gives Katie Ledecky, Michelle Yeoh the Medal of Freedom

A winner of seven Olympic gold medals, a leader of the Mississippi civil rights struggle and a pioneer of television's tabloid talk show genre are part of this year's class of Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients. U.S. President Joe Biden extended the highest U.S. civilian award to 19 people, including Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky, the assassinated civil rights leader Medgar Evers and television host Phil Donahue.

Universal Music Group artists to return to TikTok after new licensing pact

Universal Music Group and TikTok said on Thursday they had reached a new licensing agreement that will restore the label's songs and artists to the social media platform as well as give musicians more protections from artificial intelligence.

TikTok began removing Universal's content from its app after their licensing deal expired in January and the two sides failed to reach agreement on royalties, AI and online safety for TikTok's users.

Universal Music beats earnings forecasts after blockbuster Swift tour

Universal Music Group on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings that comfortably beat expectations, helped by the record-breaking success of its star act Taylor Swift. UMG executive were also upbeat about the label's new deal with TikTok, also announced on Thursday, which settled a dispute over artist pay and helped address wider artificial intelligence concerns in the industry.

