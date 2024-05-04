Kin Provide Statements to CID in Investigation of Firing Incident near Salman Khan's Residence

The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday recorded the statement of three family members of Anuj Thapan, an accused in the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's house, who died allegedly by suicide in police custody, an official said. The CID recorded the statements of Thapan's relatives Vikram Kumar, Kuldeep Kumar and Jaswant Singh, the official said.

The family members claimed the body, which will be taken to Punjab for last rites, he said. Thapan (32), who was arrested from Punjab for allegedly supplying firearms and bullets to the arrested shooters, was found hanging on Wednesday inside the toilet of the Mumbai Crime Branch's lock-up located in the commissionerate complex.

The state-run JJ Hospital on Thursday conducted the post-mortem in the presence of forensic doctors. Thapan is among six persons named in FIR of the firing incident.

While four of them have been arrested, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in a jail in neighbouring Gujarat, and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, have been shown as wanted accused.

Thapan and Sonu Kumar Bishnoi (32) were arrested by a crime branch team from Fazilka in Punjab on April 26. The two had allegedly supplied weapons to shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta for firing at Salman Khan's residence on April 14.

According to the police, Thapan and Sonu Bishnoi visited Panvel near Mumbai on March 15 to deliver two country-made pistols and 38 live rounds to Pal and Gupta. Thapan and Sonu's village in Punjab is very close to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's village.

