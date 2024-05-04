Left Menu

Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have begun shooting for their next film titled 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

ANI | Updated: 04-05-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 19:59 IST
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor begin shooting for 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have begun shooting for their next film titled 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. On Saturday, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan took to his Instagram stories to announce that the cast and crew of the project have started shooting for the film.

He shared a photo featuring a clapboard with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari written on it. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Day 1 - Sincere Gratitude."

He tagged many people including Janhvi, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi and Rohit Saraf. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Karan Johar under his company Dharma Productions.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' marks the third collaboration of Varun with Shashank after 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and the second collaboration of Janhvi with the director after her debut film 'Dhadak'. The film also marks Varun and Jahnvi's second collaboration after their romantic drama film 'Bawaal'.

Interestingly, the film marks Sanya's first project with Shashank Khaitan as well as Dharma Productions. 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is all set to hit the theatres on April 18, 2025.

Apart from this, he will be seen in the upcoming action-thriller 'Baby John'. 'Baby John' is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

Makers unveiled the intriguing teaser of the film, which received massive responses from the fans. In the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Janhvi, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. She is all set to be seen in the action thriller film 'Ulajh'.

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of 'The Poacher' fame, in lead roles. It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles. (ANI)

