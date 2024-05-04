NBC renews 'Night Court' for third season

NBC's courtroom comedy 'Night Court' has received a favourable verdict from the network as it secures a third season amidst growing popularity. The revival of the iconic 1984-92 series has become the first among NBC's current comedies to clinch a spot on the 2024-25 schedule.

The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. With decisions pending on other comedies like 'Lopez vs. Lopez' and 'Extended Family,' 'Night Court' stands out as a frontrunner in NBC's comedy lineup. Additionally, the network has plans for a new comedy titled 'St. Denis Medical' and a pilot featuring Reba McEntire called 'Happy's Place.'

Despite a slight dip in viewership from its return in 2023, 'Night Court' remains NBC's most-watched comedy, averaging 3.73 million viewers in Nielsen's seven-day linear ratings for its second season, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Approximately 24 million viewers have reportedly watched at least a portion of "Night Court" across all platforms this season.

Starring Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, the series follows the story of Judge Harry Stone's daughter, who continues her father's legacy by presiding over a night court in Manhattan. John Larroquette reprises his Emmy-winning role as attorney Dan Fielding, adding depth and nostalgia to the beloved series.

Alongside Rauch and Larroquette, India de Beaufort, Lacretta, and Nyambi Nyambi round out the ensemble cast. 'Night Court' is produced by Warner Bros. Television in collaboration with Rauch's After January Productions and Universal Television. Executive producers include Dan Rubin, Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, and John Larroquette. (ANI)

