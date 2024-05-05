Telangana Padma Shri Awardee Overcomes Adversity to Excel
Padma Shri-awarded folk artist Darshanam Mogulaiah, despite receiving a government grant of Rs 1 crore, now works as a daily laborer due to financial constraints. He spent the grant on family expenses, including marriages and house construction, but ran out of funds. The government provides Rs 10,000 monthly assistance, but it is insufficient to cover his medical expenses and other needs. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao recently extended financial aid to him.
- Country:
- India
Awarded with the prestigious Padma Shri two years ago and given a purse of Rs one crore by the state government, popular folk artiste Darshanam Mogulaiah is now working as a daily wager to make ends meet.
The 73-year-old artiste, who is popular for playing the rare musical instrument 'Kinnera', was awarded the Padma Shri and the then BRS government honoured him with Rs one crore, which he spent on various family exigencies.
A father of nine, Mogulaiah said he used the Rs one crore and performed the marriage of two of his children and took up the construction of a three-storey house after purchasing a house site.
However, the construction work stopped after he ran out of money, he told PTI here.
Of the nine children, three died and another son needs medication due to ill-health.
About Rs 20,000 a month has to be spent on medicines for his son and himself as he is diabetic and hypertensive, he said. Though the state government provides a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 every month, it is not adequate to meet his needs.
Meanwhile, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao extended financial assistance to Mogulaiah when he met him on Sunday, Rama Rao's office said.
Rao had earlier promised to help Mogulaiah after coming to know about the artiste's plight from media reports and a video of Mogulaiah working at a construction site here appearing on the internet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Excise case: Delhi Court reserves order on BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea in CBI case
Court reserves order on BRS leader Kavitha's bail plea in alleged 'excise scam'
EC Bans BRS Leader K Chandrashekar Rao from Campaigning for 48 Hours Due to Controversial Remarks
"Serious action is required": BRS leader Nama Rao on summon against Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah's fake video case
EC Restricts BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao from Campaigning for 48 Hours for Alleged Congress Slander