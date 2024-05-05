Class 8 boy sexually assaulted with stick returns home after month-long treatment

A class 8 boy who was allegedly beaten and sexually assaulted by his classmates in an area in east Delhi returned home after undergoing treatment for nearly for a month.

The boy was thrashed and sexually assaulted on March 18 by three other juveniles.

''They thrashed my son, took off his clothes and beat him with a stick. Later, the stick was inserted inside his body which damaged his intestines,'' his mother said.

For more than a week he did not reveal anything and was rushed to a hospital only after he complained stomach ache, she said. All three juveniles involved in the incident have been apprehended.

