Class 8 boy sexually assaulted with stick returns home after month-long treatment

A class 8 boy who was allegedly beaten and sexually assaulted by his classmates in an area in east Delhi returned home after undergoing treatment for nearly for a month.The boy was thrashed and sexually assaulted on March 18 by three other juveniles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 21:06 IST
A class 8 boy who was allegedly beaten and sexually assaulted by his classmates in an area in east Delhi returned home after undergoing treatment for nearly for a month.

The boy was thrashed and sexually assaulted on March 18 by three other juveniles.

''They thrashed my son, took off his clothes and beat him with a stick. Later, the stick was inserted inside his body which damaged his intestines,'' his mother said.

For more than a week he did not reveal anything and was rushed to a hospital only after he complained stomach ache, she said. All three juveniles involved in the incident have been apprehended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

