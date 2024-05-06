Abhishek Bachchan Makes Triumphant Return to 'Housefull' Franchise in 'Housefull 5'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is set to star in the upcoming comedy ''Housefull 5'', the makers said on Monday.

The actor, who previously featured in the third installment of the film franchise, joins already announced cast members Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in the new movie.

Tarun Mansukhani, known for ''Dostana'' and ''Drive'', will direct ''Housefull 5''.

Production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the news of Bachchan's casting on its official X page.

''We're pleased to announce @juniorbachchan joining the Housefull fam once again, we're happy to have you back. #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5 Directed by @Tarunmansukhani @akshaykumar @Riteishd @WardaNadiadwala,'' the banner said in the post.

The franchise started with 2010's ''Housefull'', which was followed by three sequels -- ''Housefull 2'' (2012), ''Housefull 3'' (2016) and ''Housefull 4'' (2019).

''Housefull 5'' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

