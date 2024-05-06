Left Menu

Abhishek Bachchan Makes Triumphant Return to 'Housefull' Franchise in 'Housefull 5'

Abhishek Bachchan returns to the "Housefull" franchise in "Housefull 5," joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. Tarun Mansukhani directs, with Sajid Nadiadwala producing. The fifth installment in the successful comedy series is expected to bring more laughter and chaos.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 11:38 IST
Abhishek Bachchan Makes Triumphant Return to 'Housefull' Franchise in 'Housefull 5'
Actor Abhishek Bachchan is set to star in the upcoming comedy ''Housefull 5'', the makers said on Monday.

The actor, who previously featured in the third installment of the film franchise, joins already announced cast members Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in the new movie.

Tarun Mansukhani, known for ''Dostana'' and ''Drive'', will direct ''Housefull 5''.

Production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the news of Bachchan's casting on its official X page.

''We're pleased to announce @juniorbachchan joining the Housefull fam once again, we're happy to have you back. #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5 Directed by @Tarunmansukhani @akshaykumar @Riteishd @WardaNadiadwala,'' the banner said in the post.

The franchise started with 2010's ''Housefull'', which was followed by three sequels -- ''Housefull 2'' (2012), ''Housefull 3'' (2016) and ''Housefull 4'' (2019).

''Housefull 5'' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

