Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar no more

Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar, known for his critically acclaimed movies like "Sukritham," passed away at age 68 after a battle with cancer. He entered the film industry with his debut "Ambal Poovu" in 1983. His notable works include "Swayamvarapandal," "Jalakam," and "Autorickshawkkarante Bharya." Harikumar also directed documentaries and served on the national film awards jury.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:02 IST
Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar, known for critically acclaimed movies, died at a private hospital here on Monday, industry sources said.

He was 68.

The ''Sukritham'' director was battling cancer for some time and succumbed to the disease today, they said.

Harikumar entered the tinsel town by directing his debut film titled ''Ambal Poovu'' in 1983.

The iconic ''Sukritham,'' based on the screenplay of Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair, helped Harikumar make his mark in the film industry.

''Swayamvarapandal,'' ''Udyanapalakan,'' ''Jalakam,'' and ''Autorickshawkkarante Bharya'' were among the major films directed by Harikumar.

Harikumar also directed a handful of documentaries and served as a member of the national film awards jury.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan were among those who condoled the death of Harikumar.

