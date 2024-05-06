Left Menu

Undertrial in Karnataka Dies by Alleged Suicide

A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner, Muhammad Noufal, died by suicide in judicial custody on Monday in Mangaluru. Despite prior hospitalizations for mental depression, he hanged himself in the jail ward of Wenlock hospital. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly died by suicide while in judicial custody on Monday, police said.

Muhammad Noufal, hailing from Kerela, died by hanging.

According to police, he was hospitalised multiple times after displaying signs of mental depression. He was undergoing treatment at the jail ward of Wenlock hospital here, they said.

Though he was lodged in the ward with other inmates, he managed to hang himself from the ceiling. A case has been registered and investigation is on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

