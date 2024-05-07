Left Menu

Tehri's royal family anoints new chief priest of Badrinath Dham

The Tehri royal family on Monday performed pattabhishek of Badrinath dhams chief priest Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri, reviving an old historical tradition after a gap of 47 years.

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:24 IST
Tehri's royal family anoints new chief priest of Badrinath Dham
  • Country:
  • India

The Tehri royal family on Monday performed ''pattabhishek'' of Badrinath dham's chief priest Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri, reviving an old historical tradition after a gap of 47 years. The last pattabhishek was performed in 1977 of the Himalayan temple's chief priest (Rawal) T Keshavan Namboodiri. The doors of Badrinath Dham are being opened for devotees on May 12. On the initiative of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, after performing puja of Raj Purohit Krishna Prasad Uniyal in Tehri Rajdarbar, the pattabhishek of the chief priest was performed by Maharaja Manujendra Shah, Queen Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah and Princess Shrija.

The priest was made to wear a gold bangle on his hand and was gifted clothes as part of the ceremony.

Temple committee chairman Ajendra Ajay was also present during the ceremony. Harish Gaur, media in-charge of the Temple Committee, said that before the Temple Committee Act 1939, Rawal was appointed by Maharaja Tehri and this tradition was followed. Pattabhishek and making Rawal wear the gold bangle is a historical and cultural symbol of that tradition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024