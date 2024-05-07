Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth' to release with audio descriptions for the visually impaired

Rao said, "Persons with low vision or blindness can enjoy all the visuals of the movie through audio description. To experience the accessible version of 'Srikanth', visit any theatre, any show time of your choice."

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:43 IST
Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth' to release with audio descriptions for the visually impaired
Rajkummar Rao (Image source: Instagram)
Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth' is an inspiring story portraying the life of entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, who founded Bollant Industries, employing unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Now, the makers have made a special arrangement for persons with low vision and blindness to enjoy the film.

Set to release on May 10, the film will be accompanied by an audio description on the XL Cinema app. Talking about the same, Rao said, "Persons with low vision or blindness can enjoy all the visuals of the movie through audio description. To experience the accessible version of 'Srikanth', visit any theatre, any show time of your choice."

Users can download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, providing employment to unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring.

Returning to India, Srikanth focused on creating job opportunities for people with disabilities. The film featuring Rajkummar Rao will honour his remarkable journey. Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the movie also stars Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.

Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

