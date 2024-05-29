Left Menu

White House Opposes Sanctions on ICC Over Gaza War Arrest Warrants

The White House announced on Tuesday its opposition to sanctions against International Criminal Court officials regarding arrest warrants for Israeli leaders over the Gaza war. Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated his willingness to collaborate with Congress on the matter of imposing sanctions on the court.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2024 01:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 01:12 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Secretary of State Antony Blinken told U.S. senators last week he would be willing to work with Congress on the issue of sanctions on the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

