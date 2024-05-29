White House Opposes Sanctions on ICC Over Gaza War Arrest Warrants
The White House announced on Tuesday its opposition to sanctions against International Criminal Court officials regarding arrest warrants for Israeli leaders over the Gaza war. Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated his willingness to collaborate with Congress on the matter of imposing sanctions on the court.
