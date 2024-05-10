Award Conferred Posthumously to Esteemed Mangaluru Doctor by President

Renowned urologist late Dr GG Lakshmana Prabhu was posthumously conferred the Excellence Award by President Droupadi Murmu at a function in New Delhi on Friday.

Kavita Prabhu, wife of the late Dr. Lakshmana Prabhu, received a gold medal and certificate as the President's Award of Merit.

Dr Prabhu practised urology in Mangaluru for the last 30 years and became synonymous with urology and nephrology. His observations and papers published on the subject have attracted attention worldwide.

Prabhu's contribution to the medical world and the qualitative and quantitative development of the health sector is immense. The President said that the medical community has a responsibility to develop medical tourism and create a healthy society. NBEMS President Dr Abhijat Sheth, former President of the Urological Society of India, Dr. Mahesh Desai, and Apoorva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Union Government, were present.

Dr Prabhu was known for his selfless service as Head of the Urology Department of Mangaluru-based Kasturba Medical College. As Secretary of the Urological Society of India, Dr Prabhu participated in many national and international conferences and presented personal papers. Dr Prabhu died on November 17, 2023, due to illness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)