Acclaimed journalist George Mathai passes away at 84

Veteran journalist P George Mathai passed away in Kerala's Kottayam on Sunday. He was 77 years old, his family said.

He worked with various media organisations, including as resident editor of The Economic Times and Business Standard. He also worked with India Today.

Mathai retired as deputy editor of The Telegraph.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

