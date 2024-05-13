Left Menu

Hinduism's Enduring Contributions to Humanity: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj

The country is not any one familys monopoly he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-05-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:44 IST
Hinduism's Enduring Contributions to Humanity: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has said the Hindu culture is making a contribution to the entire humanity since time immemorial.

He also said there are many temples of Lord Ram in the country but his birthplace Ayodhya has its own importance.

He was speaking on Sunday night here at the release of a Marathi book, 'Ayodhya Andolanacha Talebandh', written by Dr Ashok Modak and Dr Prashant Dharmadhikari, on the five-decade-long struggle of Hindus for the Ram Mandir.

''The Hindu culture is making its important contribution to the entire global humanity since time immemorial,'' he said.

There are many temples of Lord Ram in the country, but his birthplace Ayodhya has its own importance, the seer said.

''Ayodhya is just the beginning, the campaign should end with PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir),'' he said.

Those who question the Ram temple should be taught a befitting lesson by the people of the country and their masks should be pulled off, the seer said. The country is not any one family's monopoly he said. ''Whatever benefits you are reaping now is the result of hard work and dreams of your ancestors in difficult times,'' he added.

RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was also present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024