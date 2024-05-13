Hinduism's Enduring Contributions to Humanity: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj
Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has said the Hindu culture is making a contribution to the entire humanity since time immemorial.
He also said there are many temples of Lord Ram in the country but his birthplace Ayodhya has its own importance.
He was speaking on Sunday night here at the release of a Marathi book, 'Ayodhya Andolanacha Talebandh', written by Dr Ashok Modak and Dr Prashant Dharmadhikari, on the five-decade-long struggle of Hindus for the Ram Mandir.
''Ayodhya is just the beginning, the campaign should end with PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir),'' he said.
Those who question the Ram temple should be taught a befitting lesson by the people of the country and their masks should be pulled off, the seer said. The country is not any one family's monopoly he said. ''Whatever benefits you are reaping now is the result of hard work and dreams of your ancestors in difficult times,'' he added.
RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was also present at the event.
