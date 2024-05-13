Left Menu

Former Kazakh minister gets 24 years in prison for murdering his wife

A former economy minister of Kazakhstan was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Monday for murdering his wife, a Reuters reporter in the court said, following a widely watched trial that some see as a litmus test of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's promise to build a fairer, more equitable society.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 17:52 IST
Former Kazakh minister gets 24 years in prison for murdering his wife

A former economy minister of Kazakhstan was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Monday for murdering his wife, a Reuters reporter in the court said, following a widely watched trial that some see as a litmus test of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's promise to build a fairer, more equitable society. Shocking footage played during the trial that began in March showed Kuandyk Bishimbayev, 44, repeatedly kicking and punching a slender young woman wearing only a coat and boots, and dragging her around by her hair.

The woman, 31-year-old Saltanat Nukenova, was later found dead. Bishimbayev has pleaded not guilty and has argued in court that his wife died from self-sustained injuries. Bishimbayev, who served as economy minister from May-December 2016, was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for bribery, but walked free after less than three years thanks to an amnesty and parole.

Kazakhstan, an oil-rich nation of 20 million people, has seen numerous other examples of members of the elite getting away with various crimes, a trend that has fed public distrust of the legal system. Domestic violence has become a hot-button issue in Kazakhstan, where government data show that one in six women has experienced violence by a male partner. (Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024