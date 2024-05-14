Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Celebrating Buddha's birthday, a South Korean DJ is in spotlight

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Celebrating Buddha's birthday, a South Korean DJ is in spotlight The man with a shaved head, a beatific smile and flowing grey monk's robes was not offering meditation tips to soothe stress. If you overcome suffering, you will live in paradise!", unlocking the roar of thousands of fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2024 02:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 02:32 IST
Odd News Roundup: Celebrating Buddha's birthday, a South Korean DJ is in spotlight
Representaive image Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Celebrating Buddha's birthday, a South Korean DJ is in spotlight

The man with a shaved head, a beatific smile and flowing grey monk's robes was not offering meditation tips to soothe stress. Instead, he was playing electronic dance music and shouting "This too shall pass! If you overcome suffering, you will live in paradise!", unlocking the roar of thousands of fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024