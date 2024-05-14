Left Menu

Edgar Wright Set to Helm Sydney Sweeney's 'Barbarella' Adaptation

Edgar Wright in talks to helm "Barbarella" remake with Sydney Sweeney as the titular space traveler. Jane Goldman and Honey Ross may write the script, based on Jean-Claude Forest's comic series. The original 1968 film, starring Jane Fonda, has cult status. Wright is known for films like "Hot Fuzz" and "Baby Driver." Sweeney has recently appeared in "Anyone but You."

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-05-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:19 IST
Edgar Wright Set to Helm Sydney Sweeney's 'Barbarella' Adaptation
Filmmaker Edgar Wright is in negotiations to direct the upcoming remake of classic sci-fi comedy ''Barbarella", to be headlined by Sydney Sweeney.

The project, set up at Hollywood studio Sony Pictures, will see Sweeney stepping into the lead role of the eponymous space-travelling protagonist.

Besides Wright, Jane Goldman and Honey Ross are in talks to board the project to write the script, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Adapted from French writer and illustrator Jean-Claude Forest's comic series, the original 1968 film featured Hollywood legend Jane Fonda as the eponymous heroine, sent to find a scientist, who has created a weapon that could destroy humanity.

Although the film wasn't a box office smash at the time, it has garnered a cult film status in the decades since, with ''Barbarella'' widely seen as one of Fonda's most iconic on-screen roles.

Wright, 50, is known for his films like ''Hot Fuzz'', ''Shaun of the Dead'', ''The Sparks Brothers'' and ''Baby Driver''.

His upcoming directorial is Glen Powell-led ''The Running Man'', adapted from author Stephen King's 1982 novel.

Sweeney, 26, most recently appeared in rom-com ''Anyone but You'' alongside Powell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

