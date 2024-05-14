Left Menu

Royal Visit: Danish Monarchs Meet Norway's Oldest Reigning Head of State

Europes oldest monarch, King Harald V of Norway, on Tuesday welcomed Denmarks King Frederik and his Australian-born wife, Queen Mary, on their second official visit abroad after the Danish monarchs mother abdicated this year.The 87-year-old Harald returned to work last month following two surgeries to implant pacemakers.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 14-05-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 17:37 IST
Royal Visit: Danish Monarchs Meet Norway's Oldest Reigning Head of State
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Europe's oldest monarch, King Harald V of Norway, on Tuesday welcomed Denmark's King Frederik and his Australian-born wife, Queen Mary, on their second official visit abroad after the Danish monarch's mother abdicated this year.

The 87-year-old Harald returned to work last month following two surgeries to implant pacemakers. The Norwegian royal household said he would scale back official activities, but Harald has said he has no plans to abdicate, unlike his second cousin Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who stepped down after a 52-year reign.

The Danish royal couple arrived in Oslo on their 10th wedding anniversary. Earlier this month, Frederik and Mary made their first state visit to Sweden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024