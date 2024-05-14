'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor ventures into thrilling adventure with Tommy Wirkola's next

'Bridgerton's leading lady, Phoebe Dynevor, is poised to grace the silver screen in an upcoming shark thriller, marking a notable shift in genre for her. According to Deadline, the project, still untitled, will be helmed by Tommy Wirkola, known for his directorial prowess in films like 'Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters' and 'Dead Snow.'

While the details surrounding the plot remain tightly guarded, sources have confirmed to Deadline that Adam McKay and Kevin Messick will produce the film under their Hyperobject Industries banner. Production is slated to commence in Australia this summer, promising a cinematic experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Dynevor, who gained widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix's hit series, captivated audiences in the thriller 'Fair Play,' earning a BAFTA nomination for her performance opposite Alden Ehrenreich. Her upcoming projects include the spy thriller 'Inheritance' and 'Anniversary,' where she stars alongside industry veterans like Diane Lane and Zoey Deutch. (ANI)

