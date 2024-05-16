Left Menu

Hawaii's Savannah Gankiewicz Takes Miss USA Crown Amidst Pageant Controversy

Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned Miss USA 2023, replacing Noelia Voigt who resigned due to mental health concerns. Gankiewicz will hold the title until August as the first runner-up. Following Voigt's resignation, Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava also stepped down citing misalignment with the organization's direction.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 16-05-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 13:05 IST
Hawaii's Savannah Gankiewicz Takes Miss USA Crown Amidst Pageant Controversy

Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned Miss USA 2023 on Wednesday, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned citing her mental health.

Gankiewicz, a model who leads a female empowerment nonprofit, will hold the title until August — the remainder of the pagaent's term, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

"I am ready to make a positive impact with this organisation that I hold dear to my heart,'' said Gankiewicz, of Maui, during a ceremony at the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

As the first runner-up, Gankiewicz was announced as the replacement for former Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt, who stepped aside May 6. In a statement, Voigt thanked her fans and wrote, ''Never compromise your physical and mental well-being." Voigt, a former Miss Utah, was crowned in September 2023.

Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, also resigned her title within days of Voigt's resignation in a shock to the Miss Universe Organisation, which runs both pageants.

Srivastava, the former Miss New Jersey Teen USA, wrote in a statement that her ''personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organisation''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

