11 killed in lightning strikes in Bengal’s Malda; Mamata condoles deaths

At least 11 people were killed on Thursday afternoon after being struck by lightning in various places across Malda district of West Bengal, a government official said.

Several persons were also injured in the lightning strikes.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over the deaths and extended her condolences to the bereaved families. She also wished a speedy recovery of those injured and undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The district administration has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased, he said.

''So far, 11 people have been killed due to lightning strikes. Many injured people are being treated at various hospitals. Some of them are in critical condition,'' the official told PTI.

Three persons — Chandan Sahani (40), Raj Mriddha(16) and Manajit Mandal (21) — were killed in Malda's Sahapur area, while another person identified as Asit Saha (19) died in Gajol after he was struck by lightning while working in a mango orchard, he said.

Eight-year-old Rana Sheikh in Manickchak's Mohammed Tola and a couple, Nayan Roy (23) and Priyanka Singha (20) of Harishchandrapur, also lost their lives due to lightning, the official added.

In Haddatola, lightning killed Atul Mandal (65) and Sheikh Sabrul (11) while Sumitra Mandal (45) lost her life in Mirdadpur, he said.

In Englishbazar's Milki, a man identified as Pankaj Mandal (23) was killed.

''My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in Malda due to the tragic lightning strikes. I extend my deepest condolences to them during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and I pray for their swift recovery,'' she wrote on X handle. ''Our district administration is working tirelessly to provide all necessary support to the affected. We will do everything in our capacity to assist those in need,'' she assured.

