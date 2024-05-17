Left Menu

"Madgaon Express holds special place in my heart": Kunal Kemmu happy as debut directorial drops on streaming giant

After having a successful theatrical run, Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express' is now streaming on OTT.

After having a successful theatrical run, Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express' is now streaming on OTT. The film, which is headlined by Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, kick-started its digital journey on Prime Video from Friday onwards.

Expressing happiness over the film's OTT release, Kunal said, "Madgaon Express holds a special place in my heart as it's my first project as a director and also a writer. It was the most liberating experience for me. Every member of the cast and crew poured their hearts, love, sweat, and tears into this film to guarantee that viewers would have a blast watching the hilarious antics of our three leads. The overwhelming adulation the film received during its theatrical run has been humbling. I am thrilled that it will now be available to a global audience through Prime Video." Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, 'Madgaon Express' revolves around three childhood friends, Dodo, Pinku, and Ayush, whose quintessential teenage dream of going to Goa together has never been fulfilled. Years later, they reunite to finally embark upon their dream trip, only for their unforgettable vacation to go off-track. An unwarranted luggage mix-up and a bag full of unidentified drugs later, hilarity ensues as the trio must escape from drug lords, cops, and gangsters in a bid to save their lives.

On the film's success and it's digital journey, producer Ritesh Sidhwani said, "From the initial concept to the final edits, this film has been a journey of exceptional talent coming together. Kunal's vision as a director is fresh and captivating, and the phenomenal performances by Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash, and the entire cast truly elevates the story." 'Madgaon Express' also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles. (ANI)

