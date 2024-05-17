Left Menu

"SRCPA Brings Gulzar's Twist to Shakespeare's 'Comedy of Errors'!"

The Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts Repertory will stage Gulzars 2 By 2, an adaptation of Shakespeares Comedy of Errors, here on May 18-19.Designed and directed by Salim Arif, the play is about two identical twins with identical names, Ashok and Bahadur, and the ensuing confusion caused by mistaken identities.As per the story, a rich merchant named Raj Tilak has identical twins named Ashok.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:07 IST
"SRCPA Brings Gulzar's Twist to Shakespeare's 'Comedy of Errors'!"
  Country:
  India

The Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts Repertory will stage Gulzar's ''2 By 2'', an adaptation of Shakespeare's ''Comedy of Errors'', here on May 18-19.

Designed and directed by Salim Arif, the play is about two identical twins with identical names, Ashok and Bahadur, and the ensuing confusion caused by mistaken identities.

As per the story, a rich merchant named Raj Tilak has identical twins named Ashok. While travelling with his wife and sons, the couple find another pair of twins and decide to name them both Bahadur.

In an unfortunate incident, the family gets divided in a way that both the parents are separated with one child out of each pair. While one pair of Ashok and Bahadur lead a happy married life with their respective wives, the other pair enjoy bachelorhood in a different city.

''Shakespeare's 'Comedy of Errors' is a classic that has the notion of mistaken identity as its fulcrum or root cause. In Gulzar saab's adaptation of 2 By 2, Bachelor Ashok and Bahadur land in the city of Married Ashok and Bahadur for one day to create confusion that is more than their families, the jeweller, police inspector and town folk can handle,'' Arif said in a statement. The classical story has been adapted in cinema and theatre several times, including the comedy riot ''Angoor'' (1982), starring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in the lead roles and directed by Gulzar. The story was also adapted by Debu Sen in ''Do Dooni Chaar'' (1968) with Kishore Kumar and Asit Sen in the lead.

