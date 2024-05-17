Classic horror reboot: 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' set for summer 2025 release

Sony Pictures is bringing back the spine-chilling nostalgia of the late '90s with a reboot of the cult classic horror film 'I Know What You Did Last Summer.' Scheduled to hit theatres in the heart of summer on July 18, 2025, the revival promises to deliver thrills and suspense to audiences once again, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for her work on Netflix's 'Someone Great' and 'Do Revenge,' the film brings a fresh perspective to the iconic tale of friends haunted by their past misdeeds. Robinson, along with Sam Lansky, co-wrote the screenplay, building on the foundation laid by Leah McKendrick's initial script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans of the original film will be delighted to hear that talks are underway for Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr to reprise their roles from the 1997 hit. The return of these beloved characters adds an extra layer of excitement to the project.

Joining the summer lineup alongside 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' is Paramount's 'Naked Gun' reboot, featuring Liam Neeson as the clumsy detective Frank Drebin. The original 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' captivated audiences with its chilling storyline and memorable performances, grossing USD 72 million at the box office.

With its enduring legacy and a dedicated fan base, the revival is poised to make waves in the horror genre once again. As anticipation builds for the summer of 2025, horror aficionados can mark their calendars for the return of a classic tale of terror, reimagined for a new generation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)