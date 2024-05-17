Taiwan-India co-production 'Demon Hunters' first footage unveiled at Cannes film festival

The first footage from India-Taiwan co-production 'Demon Hunters' was unveiled at the Cannes Film Market. It is backed by the Taiwanese government and marks a significant cultural collaboration between India and Taiwan. The action-horror-comedy film is directed by Chen Mei-Juin known for 'The Gangster's Daughter' and produced by Taiwan's LightHouse Productions and India's Kleos Entertainment Group.

The film is headlined by Arjan Bajwa and Taiwan's JC Lin alongside Regina Lei, Jack Kao and Harry Chan. Arjan expressed his excitement, saying, "I'm very excited and humbled to be a part of such a huge project. Going international has always been my dream, and the fact that 'Demon Hunters' is one of the hottest projects to come out of Taiwan as reported by Hollywood's Screen International, I couldn't have asked for more."

Producer Gayathiri Guliani of Kleos Entertainment expressed her excitement about the project's debut at Cannes, saying, "' Demon Hunters', the first-ever Taiwan-India co-production has its debut this Cannes with its exclusive showreel presentation. Humbled to have received so much appreciation and it has reached to be one of the hottest projects listed by top Hollywood publication - Screen International." The narrative focuses on a YouTuber who becomes caught in a supernatural dilemma and must save his lover from a zombie demon. This risky mission brings him to an Indian computer geek, the grandson of an exorcism guru, and culminates in an exciting and amusing adventure. (ANI)

