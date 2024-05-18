Left Menu

"Beloved TMKOC Star Gurucharan Singh Triumphantly Returns Home After 24 Days"

Actor Gurucharan Singh, missing for 24 days, returned home on Friday after a spiritual journey visiting Gurudwaras in Punjab, officials said. Known for his role in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', Singh was last seen on April 22 when he missed a flight to Mumbai. An abduction FIR was filed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 09:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 09:21 IST
"Beloved TMKOC Star Gurucharan Singh Triumphantly Returns Home After 24 Days"
  • Country:
  • India

Missing actor Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi's character in TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', returned home on Friday after 24 days, officials said.

According to a police officer, Singh had gone for a spiritual journey during which he visited several Gurudwaras and religious places in Punjab.

He returned home on Friday early morning, the police officer said, adding that his statement has been recorded before the magistrate and he is fine.

The 51-year-old actor was supposed to board a flight from here to Mumbai on April 22 evening but never reached his destination. His father, who lives in Palam, had informed the local police after his phone was found unreachable.

The police had registered an FIR of abduction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Nature for a Thriving Future

The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Na...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024