"I poured my heart...": Delhi fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi on stitching 20kg gown for Cannes 2024 debut

Nancy Tyagi, a Delhi-based fashion influencer, recently made her red carpet debut in a beautiful pink gown at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Her passion for fashion and design was reflected in her creativity. It took 30 days to create the gown using over 1000 metres of fabric.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 20:42 IST
Nancy Tyagi(Image source/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Her gown showcased her dedication and hard work while exuding elegance and sophistication. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared her experience creating a marvellous piece. She mentioned, "Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighs over 20kg."

Indeed, it was a moment of "joy" for Nancy as she got an opportunity to show her talent at the Cannes Film Festival. "The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!," she added. After her post, social media users and several celebs reacted to it and praised her creativity.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "The sweetest moment I have seen on the red carpet. "don't know a Cannes story better than yours. Smashed it and how @nancytyagi," wrote Kusha Kapila.

One of the social media users commented, "Shining so bright, showing Dreamer's might !!" Another mentioned, "I don't why but it feels like we all have won here. I mean it's a dream for every small city ppl and she has done it so gracefully..it feels like a personal win"

While the other wrote, "oh my god you made this on your own???? this is gorgeous" Cannes Film Festival 2024 opened on May 14 and will go on till May 25. (ANI)

