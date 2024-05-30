"She has no dedication or understanding about issues of Himachal": Congress's Vikramaditya Singh hits out at Kangana Ranaut

Congress leader and candidate from Mandi, Vikramaditya Singh, hit out at actor-tuned politician and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut, asserting that she has no dedication or understanding about the issues of Himachal Pradesh. "There are 14 lakh daughters in Himachal Pradesh. So many of them studied and became IAS, IFS, etc. Some of them are into sports as well, and this lady (Kangana Ranaut) is also one of them. But when it comes to Himachal, she has no connection to Himachal's issues, understanding, or history; she has no dedication or understanding about the issues," Singh told ANI on Wednesday.

Hitting out at Kangana Ranaut, the Congress leader said, "She also doesn't have time, does she have a roadmap? If you have a roadmap, to fulfil it, you will have to go to the ministry, meet officials, and observe the situation. But she says that she will go back to Mumbai after June 4 as her films are pending. This is not a 9-to-5 job." Earlier, Singh also took a swipe at Kangana Ranaut and said that with her statements, Kangana is giving good competition to comedian Kapil Sharma.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I have just asked tough questions from her (Kangana Ranaut), but she always tries to escape from them alleging that we are anti-women. Her time of entertainment is now completed in Himachal Pradesh. She had given enough statements that people couldn't stop laughing after listening." "She is giving good competition to comedian Kapil Sharma. I think she should go back to Mumbai after June 4 and do films or else she can start a comedy show with Kangana Ranaut," he added.

The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow. She wrested the seat for the Congress in the bye-election that was held following the demise of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. The polling for the 2024 general elections in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to take place in a single phase on June 1.

The state of Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha constituencies: Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla. In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, by-polls will also be held in six Himachal Pradesh assembly seats on the same day. These seats fell vacant after the disqualification of rebel Congress MLAs.

The results for both the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly polls will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

