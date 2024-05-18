Left Menu

Rohit Shetty begins shooting for final leg of 'Singham Again' in J&K

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has started shooting for his upcoming action movie Singham Again in the interior areas of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said here on Saturday.Singham Again is the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led Singham series, which started with 2011s Singham and was followed by Singham Returns in 2014.Shetty and his team recently arrived in the valley to shoot for the final leg of the movie, the officials said.The films shooting took place in Shehre Khas or Downtown area the interior areas of the city amidst tight security, the officials added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 22:07 IST
Rohit Shetty begins shooting for final leg of 'Singham Again' in J&K
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has started shooting for his upcoming action movie ''Singham Again'' in the interior areas of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said here on Saturday.

“Singham Again” is the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led “Singham” series, which started with 2011’s “Singham” and was followed by “Singham Returns” in 2014.

Shetty and his team recently arrived in the valley to shoot for the final leg of the movie, the officials said.

The film's shooting took place in ‘Shehre Khas’ or Downtown area – the interior areas of the city amidst tight security, the officials added. Devgn and his co-star Jackie Shroff were seen shooting for the movie. The crew has done a recce of various locations in the valley for the movie. Shetty had called on Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here on Friday. ''Singham Again'' is the fifth part of Shetty’s cinematic cop universe, which also includes Ranveer Singh’s “Simmba” (2018) and “Sooryavanshi” (2021), starring Akshay Kumar.

The cast also includes Singh, Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Shweta Tiwari as well as Arjun Kapoor, who essays the role of the antagonist. ''Singham Again'' is slated for a theatrical release on August 15 this year, coinciding with Independence Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024