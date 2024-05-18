Rohit Shetty begins shooting for final leg of 'Singham Again' in J&K

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has started shooting for his upcoming action movie ''Singham Again'' in the interior areas of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said here on Saturday.

“Singham Again” is the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led “Singham” series, which started with 2011’s “Singham” and was followed by “Singham Returns” in 2014.

Shetty and his team recently arrived in the valley to shoot for the final leg of the movie, the officials said.

The film's shooting took place in ‘Shehre Khas’ or Downtown area – the interior areas of the city amidst tight security, the officials added. Devgn and his co-star Jackie Shroff were seen shooting for the movie. The crew has done a recce of various locations in the valley for the movie. Shetty had called on Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here on Friday. ''Singham Again'' is the fifth part of Shetty’s cinematic cop universe, which also includes Ranveer Singh’s “Simmba” (2018) and “Sooryavanshi” (2021), starring Akshay Kumar.

The cast also includes Singh, Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Shweta Tiwari as well as Arjun Kapoor, who essays the role of the antagonist. ''Singham Again'' is slated for a theatrical release on August 15 this year, coinciding with Independence Day.

