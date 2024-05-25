How Social Gratification Drives Students to OTT Platforms

Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms have revolutionized the way we consume media. For students, these platforms offer not just entertainment but also a sense of social gratification that significantly influences their viewing habits. A recent study delves into why students are increasingly drawn to OTT platforms, highlighting the pivotal role of social gratification in this trend.

Social gratification refers to the satisfaction individuals derive from social interactions and the feeling of belonging to a community. For students, OTT platforms provide a unique space where they can engage with content that resonates with their interests and social circles. This engagement goes beyond mere entertainment; it includes discussing shows and movies with friends, participating in online communities, and staying updated with popular trends.

A study, conducted through an online survey of 330 students in India, reveals that social gratification is a major driver behind the increasing usage of OTT platforms. Students, particularly those aged 18-25, find that these platforms offer a convenient way to fulfill their social needs. The research indicates that male students and those pursuing MBA degrees are among the most active users of OTT services.

According to the Technology Acceptance Model (TAM) and Uses and Gratification Theory (UGT) used in the study, perceived ease of use and social satisfaction are critical factors influencing students' intentions to use OTT platforms. The ability to easily access and navigate these platforms, combined with the gratification derived from social interactions, makes OTT services highly appealing to the student demographic.

Another aspect highlighted in the research is the role of customization in attracting students to OTT platforms. High-priced segment hotels and various industries implement value-based strategies to engage clients, and similar tactics are employed by OTT platforms to retain student users. Customizable viewing experiences, personalized recommendations, and interactive features enhance the overall satisfaction and engagement of students.

For marketers looking to tap into the student market, fostering a culture of engagement through continuous dialogue and participation is crucial. By understanding the social gratification needs of students, OTT platforms can tailor their content and services to better meet these demands. Engaging with students through social media campaigns, interactive features, and personalized content can significantly boost subscription rates and user loyalty.

This also underscores the importance of social gratification in driving students to OTT platforms. As these platforms continue to evolve, understanding and leveraging the social needs of students will be key to sustaining their growth and popularity. For students, OTT platforms are more than just a source of entertainment—they are a vital part of their social lives, providing a space for interaction, engagement, and satisfaction.

Prioritizing social gratification could help OTT platforms thrive in the competitive landscape of digital media, making them indispensable in the daily lives of students.

