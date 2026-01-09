UPDATE 1-Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial transactions, CBS News reports

Federal prosecutors have launched a new, early-stage inquiry ⁠into New York Attorney General Letitia James' financial transactions with her hairdresser, CBS News reported on ​Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the ‍matter. James, an elected Democrat and one of President Donald Trump's top political antagonists, separately faced federal charges ⁠in ‌Virginia ⁠that accused her of providing misleading information on mortgage ‍documents.

That case was dismissed after a judge ​found the U.S. Attorney who secured the ⁠indictment, Lindsey Halligan, was also unlawfully appointed. Prosecutors are ⁠appealing the ruling after two grand juries rejected attempts to revive the charges. James ⁠has denied wrongdoing and argued that the investigations ⁠are ‌payback for suing Trump's family business.

