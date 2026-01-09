UPDATE 1-Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial transactions, CBS News reports
Federal prosecutors have launched a new, early-stage inquiry into New York Attorney General Letitia James' financial transactions with her hairdresser, CBS News reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the matter. James has denied wrongdoing and argued that the investigations are payback for suing Trump's family business.
Federal prosecutors have launched a new, early-stage inquiry into New York Attorney General Letitia James' financial transactions with her hairdresser, CBS News reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the matter. James, an elected Democrat and one of President Donald Trump's top political antagonists, separately faced federal charges in Virginia that accused her of providing misleading information on mortgage documents.
That case was dismissed after a judge found the U.S. Attorney who secured the indictment, Lindsey Halligan, was also unlawfully appointed. Prosecutors are appealing the ruling after two grand juries rejected attempts to revive the charges. James has denied wrongdoing and argued that the investigations are payback for suing Trump's family business.
