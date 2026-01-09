Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial transactions, CBS News reports

Federal prosecutors have launched a new, early-stage inquiry ⁠into New York Attorney General Letitia James' financial transactions with her hairdresser, CBS News reported on ​Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the ‍matter. James ⁠has denied wrongdoing and argued that the investigations ⁠are ‌payback for suing Trump's family business.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 01:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 01:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial transactions, CBS News reports

Federal prosecutors have launched a new, early-stage inquiry ⁠into New York Attorney General Letitia James' financial transactions with her hairdresser, CBS News reported on ​Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the ‍matter. James, an elected Democrat and one of President Donald Trump's top political antagonists, separately faced federal charges ⁠in ‌Virginia ⁠that accused her of providing misleading information on mortgage ‍documents.

That case was dismissed after a judge ​found the U.S. Attorney who secured the ⁠indictment, Lindsey Halligan, was also unlawfully appointed. Prosecutors are ⁠appealing the ruling after two grand juries rejected attempts to revive the charges. James ⁠has denied wrongdoing and argued that the investigations ⁠are ‌payback for suing Trump's family business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial transactions, CBS News reports

UPDATE 1-Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial tran...

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Big Tech spared strict rules in EU digital regulations overhaul, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Big Tech spared strict rules in EU digital regulations overhaul, s...

 Global
3
REFILE-UPDATE 1-UN chief Guterres regrets US decision to withdraw from some UN entities

REFILE-UPDATE 1-UN chief Guterres regrets US decision to withdraw from some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 4-Russian strikes plunge Ukraine's industrial southeast into blackouts

UPDATE 4-Russian strikes plunge Ukraine's industrial southeast into blackout...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026