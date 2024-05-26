Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium for IPL final 2024

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with his family arrived at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to attend the IPL final match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Earlier in the day, the actor was papped stepping into a waiting car amid tight security.

This season SRK has been seen regularly visiting cricket grounds to support his team KKR. From cheering for his team from the stands to personally meeting and interacting with the players from both sides, SRK has been doing everything that is required to make him the best co-owner.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the final of the Indian Premier League 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In what turns out to be a repeat of the Qualifier 1 clash, Sunrisers would look to turn the tides this time around after their batting-first approach flopped against the Riders. KKR As they go on to write the latest chapter in an engaging rivalry, all eyes will be on the battle between the two biggest purchases in the history of the IPL. All eyes will be on the performance of KKR's Mitchell Starc went for a record fee of Rs 24.75 crore and SRH's Cummins was acquired for a price tag of Rs 20.50 crore.

KKR finished the league stage on the top of the points table with nine wins, three losses and two no results, giving them 20 points. They earned a direct spot in the final by defeating SRH in the qualifier one. SRH got a second shot at the title in the qualifier two against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and they made the most of it by defeating the Men in Pink by 36 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Abdul Samad, Washington SundarKolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfaine Rutherford. (ANI)

