Priyanka Chopra hails Indian film achievements at Cannes 2024

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating the monumental achievements of Indian cinema at Cannes 2024. Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to extend heartfelt congratulations to Anasuya Sengupta, Chidananda S Naik, and the team behind 'All We Imagine as Light,' and her posts were filled with pride and excitement over the remarkable wins.

Anasuya Sengupta made history by winning the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard category for her role in Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov's Hindi-language film, 'The Shameless'. This accolade marks her as the first Indian actor to achieve this prestigious honour at Cannes. Sharing a clip of Sengupta's groundbreaking performance from the film, Chopra wrote, "Congratulations @cup_o_t on your incredible performance and the history you've created! Onwards and upwards."

Chopra also gave a notable shoutout to the team behind 'All We Imagine as Light', which secured the Grand Prix at Cannes. She highlighted the significance of this victory for Indian cinema, writing, "It's a moment for Indian cinema at @festivaldecannes. Biiiig shout and congratulations to you all."

In addition to these acknowledgements, Priyanka Chopra celebrated Chidananda S Naik's triumph. Naik, a student from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, won the La Cinef Award for Best Short with his film 'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know'.

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival, which ran from May 14 to May 25, became a historic event for Indian cinema, showcasing its talent and creativity on an international platform. The festival witnessed Indian artists not only participating but also excelling, thereby raising the global profile of Indian cinema. (ANI)

