Left Menu

Oscar Winner Judi Dench hints on retirement from acting

In what may be a poignant close to one of the most celebrated careers in cinema and theatre, Judi Dench has suggested that her time on film could be over.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 15:11 IST
Oscar Winner Judi Dench hints on retirement from acting
Judi Dench (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In what may be a poignant close to one of the most celebrated careers in cinema and theatre, Judi Dench has suggested that her time on film could be over. The 89-year-old Oscar winner, known for her powerful performances and commanding presence, made the revelation during her appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, as confirmed by Deadline.

Dench, who last graced the screen in the 2022 film 'Spirited,' admitted that she currently has no new film projects on the horizon. "No, no. I can't even see!" she confessed, hinting at the significant impact her deteriorating eyesight has had on her ability to work, according to Deadline.

This marks a significant shift from her previous stance on retirement. In a candid interview earlier, Dench had expressed a strong desire to continue working despite her vision issues. "I don't want to retire. I'm not doing much at the moment because I can't see. It's bad," she shared, adding that her photographic memory and ability to recall lines had been crucial in helping her manage her condition, as per Deadline.

Dench suffers from age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a common cause of vision loss affecting over 700,000 people in the UK. This condition progressively diminishes central vision, making tasks such as reading and recognizing faces challenging.

Despite this, Dench had previously shown remarkable resilience, continuing to deliver memorable performances on both stage and screen. Judi Dench's career began in 1957, and she quickly established herself as one of the foremost classical actors of her generation.

Her Oscar-winning role as Queen Elizabeth I in 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998) is still celebrated, as is her iconic portrayal of M in the James Bond series, a role she held from 1995's 'GoldenEye' to a cameo in 2015's 'Spectre.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024