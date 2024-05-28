Left Menu

Indian Mountaineer Satyadeep Gupta's Historic Double Dual Ascent

Indian mountaineer Satyadeep Gupta has made history by becoming the first person to scale Mt Everest and Mt Lhotse twice in one season and the first Indian to traverse the two peaks within 11 hours and 15 minutes. This remarkable feat includes scaling Mt Lhotse on Monday noon and Mt Everest by midnight.

Indian mountaineer Satyadeep Gupta has scripted history by becoming the first person to scale Mt Everest and Mt Lhotse twice in one season and the first Indian to traverse the two peaks in 11 hours and 15 minutes.

Gupta scaled the 8,516-metre-high Mt Lhotse on Monday at noon and the 8,849-metre-high Mt Everest at 12:45 am, midnight, according to Pioneer Adventure Expedition, which organised the expedition.

This feat marks the first Double Dual Ascent of the world's highest and the fourth highest peaks in one season, according to the adventure company.

He also set another record by being the first Indian to traverse from Mt Everest to Mt Lhotse in 11 hours and 15 minutes.

He was accompanied by climbing guides Pastemba Sherpa and Nima Ungdi Sherpa.

Gupta had previously summited Mt Everest on May 21 and Mt Lhotse on May 22.

He is the first person in the world to accomplish this double dual ascent, according to a staff of Pioneer.

