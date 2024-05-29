Left Menu

Paresh Rawal Set to Star in 'The Taj Story'

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal will star in 'The Taj Story,' a film written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel. Filming will start on July 20, 2024. Rawal announced the project on his official X page, with CA Suresh Jha producing and Vikas Radhesham as Creative Producer.

Paresh Rawal
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is set to star in ''The Taj Story''.

Written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, filming on the movie will begin from July 20.

Rawal shared the announcement on his official X page. ''Announcing my upcoming film The Taj Story Shooting commences from 20th July 2024, Producer CA Suresh Jha. Writer & Director Tushar Amrish Goel , Creative Producer Vikas Radhesham Banner - Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd,'' the actor wrote on Tuesday.

Rawal's last big screen releases were 2023's ''Aankh Micholi'' and ''Shastry Viruddh Shastry''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

