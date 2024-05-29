Bhanushali Studios Signs Multi-Film Deal with Suparn S Varma

Production house Bhanushali Studios Limited on Wednesday announced that it has inked a three-film deal with writer-director Suparn S Varma.

The banner and the director recently collaborated for Manoj Bajpayee-led legal drama ''Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai''. Varma had served as the creative producer on the 2023 movie.

As part of the deal, Varma will helm one upcoming film and creatively produce two additional films for the production house, a press release said.

''We are delighted to have such a talented and visionary director to the Bhanushali Studios family again after 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai','' producer Vinod Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited said.

''Suparn's impressive body of work and innovative approach to storytelling are perfectly aligned with our mission to produce compelling and diverse films. We are confident that this collaboration will result in extraordinary cinematic experiences for audiences worldwide,'' he added.

The project that Varma will direct is currently in the pre-production stage and will begin shooting in early 2025.

''I am excited to join forces with Bhanushali Studios Limited, a studio that is synonymous with excellence and creativity. Together, we aim to create films that resonate with audiences and leave a lasting impact just like 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' did,'' the writer-director said.

As a director, Varma has helmed films such as ''Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena'' and ''X: Past Is Present''. He also directed multiple episodes of Prime Video series ''The Family Man'' season two and Kajol-starrer ''The Trial''.

