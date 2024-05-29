Here's why Billie Eilish wouldn't want to do a three-hour concert again

Billie Eilish, the enigmatic pop sensation, is gearing up to hit the road for her highly anticipated 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour, set to kick off this September. However, fans expecting marathon-length concerts from the Grammy-winning artist might be in for a surprise.

As per People magazine, in a recent pop-in chat session with fans, Eilish, 22, made her stance clear, "I'm not doing a three-hour show, that's literally psychotic." She emphasized, "Nobody wants that. You guys don't want that. I don't want that." While lengthy performances have become somewhat of a norm in today's music scene, with artists like Eric Church, Taylor Swift, and Bruce Springsteen known for their epic sets, Eilish is charting her own course.

Despite her refusal to indulge in extended concerts, the anticipation surrounding her upcoming tour remains palpable. The tour announcement follows the release of her latest album, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' which dropped on May 17.

In an earlier interview, according to People magazine, Eilish opened up about the album, describing it as a reflection of her true self, a departure from any theatrical personas. For Eilish and her brother Finneas, who collaboratively crafted the album, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' represents a journey back in time, a reconnection with their younger selves.

Finneas described the album as containing "real ghosts" from their past, with ideas dating back five years. The personal significance of the album was not lost on either sibling. Finneas expressed it was his "favourite thing I've ever been a part of making," while Eilish herself declared, "@finneas and I put so much into this album and have never ever ever loved something more."

As anticipation builds for the 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour, fans can expect an intimate and authentic experience from Eilish. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)