BTS Makes a Comeback with Global Tour and New Album

BTS, the popular K-pop boy band, is launching a concert tour across Asia, the U.S., and Europe starting in April. This marks their return after fulfilling mandatory military service. They will release a new album on March 20, their first in over three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 03:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 03:21 IST
BTS Makes a Comeback with Global Tour and New Album
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BTS, the chart-topping K-pop boy band, announced the launch of their concert tour scheduled to start in April following the release of a new album—their first in more than three years.

Set to kick off in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9, the extensive tour includes 79 shows across Asia, the U.S., and Europe through July, as confirmed by the group's agency. The band had been on hiatus due to the members' mandatory military service commitments in South Korea.

Anticipation is high for the new album, dropping on March 20, though the title remains undisclosed. Their previous album, "Proof," released in 2022, debuted atop charts in 18 countries and garnered approximately 16.7 billion streams. Hybe Co, BTS' label and management agency, continues to oversee the band's activities.

