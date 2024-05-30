Quiz India Movement Season 2 by Red FM: Bigger Rewards and Unmatched Excitement

India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, announced season 2 of the Quiz India Movement, a celebration of India's unending curiosity, thrill, and sharp intellect. Following the phenomenal success of Season 1, which engaged cricket fans, QIM is back with Season 2, promising even more excitement, bigger rewards, and an unforgettable online gaming experience. The second season will begin on 29th May 2024 and will run till 29th June 2024. RJ Raunac, National Content Creator Award winner will host the show. Renowned for his engaging personality and deep cricket knowledge, RJ Raunac will enhance the experience, providing real-time live-action that redefines the traditional game show format. Running alongside the T20 World Cup, this year's Quiz India Movement ensures cricket fans stay engaged and have numerous chances to showcase their knowledge and win substantial rewards. Listeners can log in and start practicing from 29th May 2024. The first live quiz is scheduled for 7th June 2024 and will be a weekly event every Friday until 29th June 2024. Each question in the live quiz awards Rs. 21,000/-, and there are weekly bumper prizes of Rs. 1,00,000/- for a few lucky winners. Additionally, the powerplay section offers more opportunities to win big. Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "Last year was the first time that a radio network introduced live broadcasting in gaming and the unprecedented success of Season 1 of Quiz India Movement made sure we brought it back for Season 2. Our objective with QIM has been manifold, establishing QIM as an IP that sets the gold standard for quizzing in India and blending the power of radio and digital for the ultimate user engagement experience. Incorporating an engagement hook that brings the audience back every day to play was also a decisive factor in creating the Quiz India Movement. Season 2 is based on the T-20 World Cup and the seasons to follow will have varied themes. We are looking forward to our audience's continued love." Be a part of Quiz India Movement here - quizindiamovement.in. About 93.5 RED FM Red FM stands out as India's largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression,' Red FM boasts over 663 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

