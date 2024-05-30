Left Menu

Amit Shah Offers Prayers at Historic Kottai Bhairavar Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, offered prayers at the Kottai Bhairavar temple in Tirumayam, Tamil Nadu. They were welcomed by priests and BJP state officials. The temple, located near an ancient fort, is dedicated to Bhairavar, an aspect of Lord Siva.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-05-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 19:00 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at the Kottai Bhairavar temple at Tirumayam, here on Thursday. He was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah to the roadside temple for the darshan and puja. Priests at the temple welcomed the couple with shawls and garlands.

Located on the northern side of the Archaeological Survey of India-managed fort's outer walls, the Kottai Bhairavar temple is dedicated to Bhairavar, an aspect of Lord Siva.

BJP state chief K Annamalai and party seniors, including H Raja, were among those who received Shah upon his arrival here by road from the Tiruchirappalli airport.

The minister later left for Tirupati.

