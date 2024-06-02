Bicycle Enthusiasts Create GPS Art to Celebrate World Bicycle Day

In a unique celebration on the eve of World Bicycle Day, 300 cyclists in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, crafted a bicycle pattern utilizing GPS art. This creative endeavor involved following a pre-set route with GPS devices to form the large-scale pattern on a map, then visualized through an app.

Amol Wadhwani, head of the cycling group 'The Pedal Enthusiasts', shared, 'A total of 300 cyclists, including 45 women, pedalled 25 kilometers on a predetermined route to draw the shape of a bicycle on GPS. We passed through wide roads and narrow alleys. We had been toiling for the past four months to achieve this feat.'

The event aimed to mark World Bicycle Day with a distinctive activity, starting and concluding near Gandhi Hall in Indore. This day, celebrated on June 3 every year, was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in April 2018 to promote a healthy lifestyle.

