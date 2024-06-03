Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty's upcoming 'Suits' podcast to be titled 'Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast'

There's an update for all 'Suits' lovers. The upcoming 'Suits' podcast will be titled 'Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast'. Actors Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty, who portrayed Mike Ross and Donna Paulsen, respectively, on the USA drama, have come on board to host The SiriusXM podcast, as per Variety.

Interestingly, Patrick and Sarah will also watch the series for the first time together and share new behind-the-scenes stories. They will frequently be joined by special guests who starred on the show or worked behind the camera over the nine-season run, as well as friends and fans of the show. The podcast, produced by SiriusXM's Stitcher Studios, is co-created and co-hosted by Adams and Rafferty. Producers are Kimmie Gregory, Cassi Jerkins, and Kristin Shrader. Executive Producers are Adams, Rafferty, Adam Sachs, Codi Fischer, and Colin Anderson.

It is set to be out later this year. The legal drama aired originally from 2011 to 2019 and had a resurgence of popularity last year after being released on Netflix.

"It feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives," Adams and Rafferty said in a statement. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the 'Suits' fans who made it all possible." The announcement comes ahead of the 'Suits' cast reunion at the ATX TV Festival. Adams and Rafferty will be joined by cast members Dule Hill and Amanda Schull along with executive producer Jeff Wachtel for a retrospective conversation on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

Its popularity arguably paved the way for an upcoming spinoff series entitled Suits L.A. on NBC. Speaking about the resurgence to PEOPLE in January, Adams said the "second swell" had been "really, really strange" to witness.

"I mean, when you say goodbye to a show and you walk away and it ends and you had your moment, you think that's it," he explained. "It's going to be over and nothing else is going to happen. And you get to just go to the history book." "It happened. And then it was one week and then it was two weeks and five weeks, and it kept going. And I think we had a twelve-week run at number one," he recalled. "It's just crazy. So we feel very grateful. And I think there's something about the show that clearly continues to speak to people."

Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Torres also starred in the show. (ANI)

